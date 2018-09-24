New gluten-free bakery coming to Lexington just in time for holiday sweets

Looking for gluten-free options? Soon there will be a new bakery in Lexington to help.
Eight Horse Bakery is opening in about a month at 442 South Ashland Avenue. Owner Virginia Grigsby plans to offer a plethora of sweet and savory options, all gluten-free.
Grigsby discovered she has celiac disease about seven years ago, “following years of being sick every time I ate and not sure what was wrong.
“So I had to reinvent everything I made, from regular dinners to sweets. The benefit is I know what regular things are supposed to taste like.”
Her daughter, Ansley Grigsby, also has celiac disease.
Even if you’re not eating gluten-free out of necessity, you can enjoy it, and probably benefit from it, Grigsby said, “because gluten is inflammatory for everyone.”
The bakery also will be able to accommodate other food allergies, such as to nuts or dairy, for special orders, Grigsby said.
She plans to offer cakes, cupcakes, pies, personal pies, savory pies, breads that are sweet or savory, cookies, cookie sandwiches and custom candy.
She’ll have online ordering so people will be able to order ahead for store pickup or for shipping. “We’ll even bring it out to you on the curb, so you don’t have to get out of your car,” Grigsby said.
The bakery also will have some seating inside, including a laptop bar where you can plug in and hang out with coffee, hot tea and hot chocolate.
The name Eight Horse is a nod to both Norse mythology (specifically Odin’s eight-legged horse Sleipnir) and to her family’s equine background. She and her husband, Art Rodriguez, have a horse farm called Asgard that they are moving to Scott County. She rides and he trains off the track Thoroughbreds, as well as mustangs and other horses.
