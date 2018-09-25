New coffee shop, roastery going in on Jefferson Street

A new coffee house and roastery is coming to Jefferson Street.
Smokin’ Aces Coffee Company bills itself as a micro-roastery with a coffee shop attached.
Owner David Barnes said he is hoping to open in the next two months at 471 Jefferson Street.
There is no special story behind the roastery’s name, Barnes said. “We just wanted to pick something unique and sounded fun.”
“We’ll be producing, manufacturing, fulfilling (orders) in an open-air space so people can see our processes,” Barnes said.
Primarily, Smokin’ Aces will be a coffee roastery, featuring coffee from Colombia, Ethiopia, el Salvador and Guatemala. And customers will be able to ask questions about different varieties and sample them to see what they taste like, Barnes said.
Working out of a commercial kitchen at another site, Barnes already is selling his beans wholesale at Whole Foods and Good Foods, and his coffee is served at Great Bagel, too.
Although the space is only about 900 square feet, Barnes plans on offering coffee service as well. And hopes to bring in pastries from La Petite Delicat.
“Down the road, we’ll also do coffee-infused beers with local breweries,” Barnes said.
His shop will be near West Sixth Brewing, on the same side of the street as the popular County Club restaurant.
And he hopes that having a coffee shop at that end of the popular Jefferson Street dining corridor will convince more restaurants and businesses to consider locating between Third Street and Sixth Street, he said.
