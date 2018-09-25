Need a cheesecake to go? New online Lexington bakery can deliver

By day, Ben Poynter works in the garage at Valvoline on North Broadway. But in his spare time, he can be found in the commercial kitchen behind the Pasta Garage on Delaware.
There he makes a growing variety of cheesecakes for customers who order online from his Back Roads Bakery. And then he delivers them.
“I have been baking probably since I was 9 years old,” said Poynter, who grew up in Crab Orchard, in rural Lincoln County. In 2014, he worked as a pastry chef for a local-farm-to-table restaurant there but moved to Lexington about four years ago to try to open his own bakery.
“It’s been a dream of mine, I wanted to do it for many years, but I never had the support system to get it done,” Poynter said. “I’ve accumulated a tremendous network of friends who helped me get this off the ground.”
He decided to focus on cheesecake because he thinks that’s a niche no Lexington bakery has cornered yet.
In the Lexington Incubator Kitchen, Poynter makes mini 4-inch cheesecakes for one person and full-sized 9-inch ones suitable for sharing, or not, depending on how much you like cheesecake. Orders generally take about two days and you can pick them up on Delaware or they will be delivered.
He offers a wide variety of flavors, including apple crumb, blackberry, bourbon banana, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, triple chocolate, vanilla, lemon curd and salted caramel
Looking for something more “Kentucky?” He’s got Ale-8-One cheesecakes, bourbon and honey, bourbon ball and Churchill Downs (a cheesecake twist on the traditional bourbon pecan pie) cheesecakes.
Seasonal desserts include bourbon pumpkin and sweet potato cheesecakes.
The best-seller so far?
“Bourbon peach, that’s their favorite,” Poynter said.
He also makes a brownies, cookies and pies, and is taking orders for Thanksgiving. Pies range in price from about $5.50-$7.50 for a small size, $32-$43 for large.
Next he plans on branching out into “naked” cakes, layer cakes made without frosting on the sides.
His cheesecakes are being served at the Ruddy Duck, Third Street Stuff and PieTana (formerly known as the Pie Hole, on Rosemont Garden) with more locations coming soon, he said.
You can sample his baked goods at events and festivals throughout October including the Oct. 5 Night Market, the Fall Festival at Bluegrass Stockyards on Oct. 13 and Pumpkin Mania at Transylvania University on Oct. 30.
Poynter also will be doing a “cheesecake takeover” at Pivot Brewery, just up Delaware from Pasta Garage, on Oct. 4. Order tickets online at backroadsbakerylex.com. For $22, you get a flight of four cheesecake bites and cider pairings.
He’s also working with Blue Stallion on some very unique cheesecakes: “I’m taking three of their beers — the peanut butter, oatmeal stout and chocolate stout — and I’m going to make cheesecake with them.”
Does beer go with cheesecake?
Poynter says yes.
“I’ve done a chocolate pretzel beer cheesecake,” he said. People were skeptical at first but one bite and they love the salty-sweet taste, he said.
Comments