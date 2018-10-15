Woodford Reserve goes for a double with its Master’s Collection

Woodford Reserve is releasing a special double this year: Two bourbon expressions of the core premium bourbon from Brown-Forman.
It’s the first time that Woodford Reserve has released two bourbon expressions for the Master’s Collection, limited edition whiskeys created by master distiller Chris Morris.
According to a news release, Woodford Reserve’s Select American Oak Bourbon was matured in Ozark oak, giving it “a distinct nutty and sweet aromatic character of warm baked goods.” This bourbon will be available internationally and in selected markets in the United States, for a suggested price of about $130.
Woodford Reserve’s Oat Grain Kentucky Bourbon includes oat in the grain recipe and minimizes the rye content. According to Woodford, adding oat gives it the traditional flavors of grain found in Irish whiskeys. Woodford Reserve Oat Grain Bourbon will be available inside the U.S. only, for a suggested price of about $130.
