Could this lunch place be the best kept secret in Lexington? The horse world knows.

Horse buyers at Fasig-Tipton’s sales may luck into one of the best bargains in town, and it has nothing to do with with horses.
Earlier this year, the Lexington-based Thoroughbred auction house partnered with chef Ouita Michel for food service during the sales.
Now Michel and her restaurants provide the buffet in the Seattle Slew room and the drinks in the bar off the walking room. She’s also set up a mini Windy Corner sandwich counter. In stable, Michel operates a kitchen serving breakfast and lunch, and in the pavilion bar she has pizza by the slice or the pie. Also available: Group catering for sales staff and/or clients.
This summer, at the July yearling sale, the line for Windy Corner at Fasig-Tipton was lengthy. Customers could order sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads and even the Shady Lane Chicken Salad from sister restaurant Wallace Station, plus desserts from her Midway Bakery. Or they could pick up items from a grab-and-go section for quick service.
Inside the main Seattle Slew dining room, there was a buffet featuring a variety of salads, two soups, a carving station and hot sides plus assorted sweets also from Midway Bakery, all for $20 a person.
Boyd Browning, Fasig-Tipton president and CEO, said the change has been very positive.
“We’ve gotten rave reviews from customers and clients about quality and variety, presentation and service,” Browning said.
Fasig-Tipton wanted potential buyers, who come from all over the globe, to have “a world-class experience” while they are in Lexington looking at expensive horse flesh. In 2017, they did a test run with Michel providing catering.
Then this year, after the sales company renovated its dining room, they launched the partnership with the James Beard-nominated chef, he said.
With the yearling sale running Oct. 22-25 and the upcoming November breeding stock sale on Nov. 4, buyers and sellers can partake of some of Kentucky’s finest cuisine at arguably a bargain price.
“I think Ouita and her organization are uniquely talented. They do a fabulous job,” Browning said. “They truly represent all the positive things from a culinary perspective about Kentucky. They’re just stars of Kentucky cuisine, and when you have an opportunity to associate yourself with people of Ouita’s caliber, you have to take advantage of that.”
The arrangement also gives Michel’s Holly Hill Events a venue that it can offer customers, too.
When the Newtown Pike location isn’t in use for sales, Holly Hill Events can book the venue for business meetings, engagement parties and more.
Michel said she can accommodate groups from seven to 700 in a variety of spaces. Holly Hill Events also is the exclusive caterer for Michel’s Holly Hill Inn in Midway and Woodford Reserve Distillery outside Versailles, where she is chef-in-residence.
“These venues are the Triple Crown of Bluegrass hospitality,” Michel said. “We’re bringing together horses, bourbon and Kentucky cultures for fantastic guest experiences.”
The events team is directed by Donna Hecker, longtime Michel associate, chef Nathanial Henton and Michaela Henderson, events coordinator.
“Each client will have a one-of-a-kind meal in one-of-a-kind setting,” Hecker said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be able to offer such an opportunity at Fasig-Tipton, Woodfiord Reserve or the Holly Hill Inn.”
Browning said that several events have already taken place at the sales house.
“It’s a great venue ... truly Kentucky-esque,” he said.
Throw in food by Ouita Michel and it’s hard to beat, he said.
“It sounds simple but it’s hard to execute: Provide high-quality food at a fair price, and people will line up to take advantage of it,” he said.
Hecker said the venues are already filling up with bookings.
“People love it. We had the America in Bloom guests out for lunch a couple of weeks ago and they were just dumb struck,” Hecker said. “You get horses, beautiful grounds, and good food.”
The remodeled Seattle Slew room, with its fieldstone columns and plank fence paneling is popular, as is the Kentucky Room, which has a rustic feel but one of the biggest attractions has been the indoor walking ring, where horses circle before heading into the auction ring.
That’s been big for wedding receptions, Hecker said. “There’s nothing like it ... the last one we had had their DJ in the auctioneers’ booth. It was a blast.”
