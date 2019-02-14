Many people were thinking they’d get delivery for Valentine’s Day. It has not gone well.

If your plan for Valentine’s Day was to order food on Door Dash and snuggle up with your sweetie at home, you might want to rethink that.
The popular national food ordering platform has been experiencing serious problems Thursday.
A message on the customer service line said, “We are currently aware of an issue placing orders and are actively working to resolve the issue. Wait times may be longer than usual.”
And the company’s @DoorDash_Help handle Tweeted at 11 a.m. that they had fixed the problem, “Service has been restored. If you experienced an issue with your delivery or Dash please visit //doordash.com/help and we will be happy to assist. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience.”
But according to customers venting on social media, things weren’t so fixed.
“K DOOR DASH I WANT ME N EDS HEART SHAPED PIZZA,” said Bri Stanley on Twitter.
A local “Dasher” said Thursday that the problems started for him when he went on duty at 12:30 p.m. Justin May of Lexington said he went to pick up an order at Mi Pequena Hacienda on Lansdowne only to find there was no food waiting.
Carlos Gonzales, a manager at Mi Pequena Hacienda, said the issue on their end was that orders were only coming through online and not via fax, so they weren’t getting anything in the kitchen. The restaurant called and Door Dash told them the problem would be corrected.
But he won’t know until this evening, when orders come in or don’t.
May tried to contact Door Dash but the app crashed. So he contacted the customer and told them that the restaurant hadn’t received the order. Both May and the customer then waited for more than half an hour on the customer service line. Eventually the order was canceled on the custome’rs end.
But not on May’s, so he was stuck. He couldn’t fulfill it but he wasn’t receiving any new orders either. Meanwhile, more orders were coming in, customers were paying, and the orders were going elsewhere.
And May won’t be able to make anybody’s evening either, until the app rights itself.
“We were expecting a pretty busy Valentine’s Day. We knew there would be a bunch of orders from people wanting to celebrate,” May said. “We did not expect the Door Dash servers to fail.”
