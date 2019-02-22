Sneak peek: Inside the new Cosmic Charlie’s on Loudon

Eight months after closing the doors on National Avenue, the new Cosmic Charlie’s will officially open Friday. Owner John Tresaloni said that he’s excited to finally be staging live music in his place again.
Many of the bands that Cosmic Charlie’s had booked over the winter were able to relocate shows to other Lexington live music venues The Burl, Manchester Music Hall and the Green Lantern.
Tresaloni worried about losing audience by being closed for so long but expects fans will return. “All summer long people have been bugging me, saying, ‘hey, when are you guys opening?’” he said.
The first show, which will feature Great Lakes Swimmers, is expected to draw a crowd Friday to the 105 West Loudon location. Tresaloni said the business had a soft opening last weekend without live music and that drew several hundred people.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Sound from the stage at the old venue, which closed June 15, bothered nearby neighborhoods. But Tresaloni said that should not be an issue in the new location in the former Lextran bus wash, with its stout concrete walls that are 8 to 10 inches thick.
And the new location has some other perks, including a garage door at the back so bands can unload directly to the stage and another garage door at the other end that can be opened in warmer weather.
The new location is also larger. “The fire marshal gave us (capacity of) 298,” he said. And once the parking lot is repaved, “we’re going to have our little fenced in patio ... so we will have like a little beer garden area.”
The building is newly decorated with murals, including the front’s large psychedelic octopus from Charleston, S.C., artist Patch Whisky and more inside from local artists Square Pegs.
The opening was delayed from last fall by the need for an overall redevelopment plan for the bus terminal site, which is slated to become a public market, with a radio studio, event space and much more. Owner Chad Needham is working on renovating the 5-acre property.
Comments