St. Patrick’s weekend in Lexington: Where to get corned beef, Irish coffee and green beer

St. Patrick’s Day is Sunday, and there are lots of food and drink options in Lexington this weekend to help you celebrate. Here are few:
▪ The Summit’s Sip and Shop, at the corner of Nicholasville and Man o’War, will feature St. Patrick’s Day themed $5 drink specials from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, including green beer at Shake Shack, iced Irish coffee at Honeywood and pours of Bushmills at Whiskey Bear.
▪ Amsden Bourbon Bar, 106 Court Street in Versailles, over 160+ different whiskeys, many of them Irish. The bar will be serving up all manner of Irish whiskey of course, and will also have Irish stew. Free live music all day.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
▪ Oscar Diggs, 155 North Limestone, will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the St. Patrick’s Day parade from 11 a.m. with drink specials and serve an Irish-themed brunch Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Menu includes corned beef, cabbage, bangers and mash and fish and chips.
▪ Forage Food Truck will be serving a special menu of Brussels sprouts, corned beef, salmon sausage ‘lox,’ shepherd’s fries and chocolate stout cake Saturday at Blue Stallion Brewing Company at 5 p.m., Sunday at The Burl Arcade from noon to 2 p.m. at the Break Room at Pepper from 2 to 7 p.m.
▪ The Bear and The Butcher, 815 Euclid, will have house-made corned beef for brunch and dinner on Sunday, plus drinks specials.
▪ Ranada’s Bistro and Bar, 400 Old Vine, will have a $25 Drag Brunch on St. Patrick’s Day. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., buffet opens at noon, and show begins at 12:30 p.m. Traditional Irish Specials all weekend long.
▪ Drake’s, 3347 Tates Creek, has a special menu and drink specials.
▪ The Stave, 5711 McCracken Pike in Millville, Irish breakfast, Sunday 11 to 3.
▪ Sidebar Grill, 147 North Limestone, will have shepherd’s pie, fish & chips and Irish coffee.
▪ Windy Corner Market, 4595 Bryan Station Road, will have St. Patrick’s Day dinner specials: Stone Cross Farm corned beef and cabbage; corned beef po-boy with Guinness reduction; and colcannon. Specials available after 5 p.m. Open 7 a.m.-8:30 a.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Comments