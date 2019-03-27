Lexington boutique hotel launches bourbon rewards program

Lockbox, the restaurant in the 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington, is launching a “Bourbon Passport.”
The hotel will host exclusive events open to passport holders. It’s free to join the program, and as participants attend events they rack up points that they can use for rewards including free appetizers at Lockbox, discounts on rooms at the 21c, and even private VIP tours of Old Forrester and Castle & Key distilleries.
Events will include collaborations between Lockbox bartender Norma Beekman and Justins’ House of Bourbon’s co-founders Justin Sloan and Justin Thompson and The Bourbon Review.
Lockbox chef Jonathan Searle will do food pairings for special mixology classes, beginning in May with vintage pairings and continuing through the end of the year. For a full schedule of events and where to get your Bourbon Passport, go to lockboxlex.com.
