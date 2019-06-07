Upscale restaurant coming from Lyles BBQ, plus other new dining spots, bars coming to Lexington

Welcome to Wise Bird! Lexington’s newest cidery Wise Bird Cider Co. is set to open on the Pepper Distillery Campus on Manchester Street, Friday, June 7. Take a sneak peek inside Lexington's newest cidery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wise Bird Cider Co. is set to open on the Pepper Distillery Campus on Manchester Street, Friday, June 7. Take a sneak peek inside Lexington's newest cidery.

With the openings of Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse and now Graze, you’d think the restaurant scene in Lexington would be taking a break to catch its breath. Nope. A host of new restaurants are coming, some from familiar faces:

▪ Nash’s Southern Table & Bar, 286 Southland Drive. If that address sounds familiar, it’s because it used to be Willie’s Locally Known. Now, Chandler and Mamma Lyles of Lyles BBQ are opening a new place focused on modern rustic Southern food, featuring Mamma’s recipes, such as a modern take on a Hot Brown. This restaurant will be sit-down, rather than carryout, and more upscale than their barbecue place on Clays Mill. Nash’s is expected to open in early July, Chandler Lyles said.

Cider and owl mural at Wise Bird Cider Co., which opens June 7 in the Pepper Distillery District. The mural was done by the Louisville artists’ group Often Seen Rarely Spoken. Matt Goins

▪ Wise Bird Cider, 1170 Manchester Street, is opening June 7. The cidery, right on Town Branch at the Pepper campus, doesn’t have an attached restaurant but is lining up food trucks to serve patrons who want to sit out on the patio, cider and street food in hand.

Garage, a new bar, is coming to Lexington in a former Texaco station. It is across from Masterson Station Park on Leestown Road. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

▪ The Garage, 3092 Leestown, is a neighborhood bar coming to the Masterson Station area. It’s actually coming to a former actual gas station, and owners Aaron Scott and Javier and Aimee Lanza are restoring that look. They expect to have food trucks on site to give you something to munch on. It is expected to open in early summer.

▪ McLeod’s Coffee House, 376 Southland Drive. Coming to the former Soup Kitchen location, this coffee house will be a social enterprise, employing those with special needs with the slogan “brew unto others.” The coffee shop hopes to open later this summer.

▪ Nate’s Coffee, 125 Cheapside. Nathan Polly, who has been delivering local, small-batch coffee that roasted for places like North Lime Coffee & Donuts and Crank & Boom Ice Cream, will open his own shop, with a full espresso bar and drip coffee, pour overs, French press and more. He’ll have pastries from Epping’s on Eastside, too. Facing the Fifth Third Pavilion, Nate’s will be open at 6:30 a.m. and stay open until 8 p.m. on Thursday’s for Thursday Night Live.