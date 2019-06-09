Kroger beef recall includes products sold in parts of Kentucky

Here’s what you need to know about E. coli An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An E. coli outbreak forced 43 Chipotle locations to temporarily close their doors this week — here are the basics on how outbreaks happen and what symptoms to look for.

Kroger has announced that some beef products sold at their stores in the northern Kentucky and parts of two other states could be contaminated with E. coli.

Stores with the affected products are in the “greater Cincinnati” area, which includes northern Kentucky, Dayton, Oh., and south eastern Indiana.

Costumers who bought bone-in ribeye steaks and boneless ribeye steaks from the stores between April 23 and June 7 are advised not to eat it, according to a Kroger recall alert. In-store produced ground beef with labels “BEEF GROUND ST FP” and “BEEF GROUND ST 1#” are also included in the recall, according to the alert.

There have not been any confirmed reports of illness by customers who ate the recalled beef products, according to Kroger. The products that were recalled can be returned to Kroger for a full refund, according to the alert.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, according to the Centers for Disease Control.