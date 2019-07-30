Love craft and local beer? The Fest of Ales is back with a few extra amenities

Welcome to Wise Bird! Lexington’s newest cidery Wise Bird Cider Co. is set to open on the Pepper Distillery Campus on Manchester Street, Friday, June 7. Take a sneak peek inside Lexington's newest cidery. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wise Bird Cider Co. is set to open on the Pepper Distillery Campus on Manchester Street, Friday, June 7. Take a sneak peek inside Lexington's newest cidery.

Lexington’s fall beer festival is returning after a year off.

The Fest of Ales will be back Sept. 6, after local breweries persuaded event coordinator Chris Vandergrift to continue the beer tradition.

The festival at Fifth Third Pavilion will let craft beer lovers choose from dozens of breweries to sample. Those who are 21 and up can purchase tickets online to attend the festival.

With a $35 ticket, festival goers can get 20 beer samples and a collectible glass. New this year, the festival features a VIP section. For $70, attendees also will have access to a pre-party event in the Limestone Hall event space in the Old Courthouse, with food catered by Zim’s Cafe paired with certain beers, plus air conditioning and private bathrooms, and an after-party from 9 to 10 p.m. with a cash bar, live music and more.

While the number of breweries participating the 2019 Fest of Ales is not set yet, previous years have seen upwards of 60 breweries in attendance.

Vandergrift said they like to focus on local Lexington breweries such as West Sixth, Blue Stallion and Country Boy, but there will also be plenty of regional and well-known breweries.

Breweries attending will include:

Bell’s Brewing, Michigan

Blue Stallion Brewing, Lexington

Braxton Brewing, Covington

Country Boy Brewing, Lexington

Dreaming Creek Brewing, Richmond

Ethereal Brewing, Lexington

Goodwood Brewing, Louisville

Gravely Brewing, Louisville

Lemons Mill Brewing, Harrodsburg

Lexington Brewing Co., Lexington

Maiden City Brewing, Cynthiana

MadTree Brewing, Ohio

Mirror Twin Brewing, Lexington

Rock House Brewing, Lexington

Sig Luscher, Frankfort

Vive Hard Seltzer, Covington

West Sixth, Lexington

Wise Bird, Lexington

Previous years of the festival have provided samplers with over 150 beers to try from. Each brewery will set up a stand and allow festival goers to sample beers or ciders of their choice.

Lexington Fest of Ales

Date: 6-9 p.m., September 6.

VIP Pre-party: 5 p.m., Limestone Hall, Old Courthouse,

Location: Fifth Third Pavilion, 251 West Main St.

Tickets: $35 for general admission, $70 for VIP admission.

Online: lexfestofales.com.