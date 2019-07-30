Love craft and local beer? The Fest of Ales is back with a few extra amenities

Food & Drink
Lexington’s fall beer festival is returning after a year off.
The Fest of Ales will be back Sept. 6, after local breweries persuaded event coordinator Chris Vandergrift to continue the beer tradition.
The festival at Fifth Third Pavilion will let craft beer lovers choose from dozens of breweries to sample. Those who are 21 and up can purchase tickets online to attend the festival.
With a $35 ticket, festival goers can get 20 beer samples and a collectible glass. New this year, the festival features a VIP section. For $70, attendees also will have access to a pre-party event in the Limestone Hall event space in the Old Courthouse, with food catered by Zim’s Cafe paired with certain beers, plus air conditioning and private bathrooms, and an after-party from 9 to 10 p.m. with a cash bar, live music and more.
While the number of breweries participating the 2019 Fest of Ales is not set yet, previous years have seen upwards of 60 breweries in attendance.
Vandergrift said they like to focus on local Lexington breweries such as West Sixth, Blue Stallion and Country Boy, but there will also be plenty of regional and well-known breweries.
Breweries attending will include:
- Bell’s Brewing, Michigan
- Blue Stallion Brewing, Lexington
- Braxton Brewing, Covington
- Country Boy Brewing, Lexington
- Dreaming Creek Brewing, Richmond
- Ethereal Brewing, Lexington
- Goodwood Brewing, Louisville
- Gravely Brewing, Louisville
- Lemons Mill Brewing, Harrodsburg
- Lexington Brewing Co., Lexington
- Maiden City Brewing, Cynthiana
- MadTree Brewing, Ohio
- Mirror Twin Brewing, Lexington
- Rock House Brewing, Lexington
- Sig Luscher, Frankfort
- Vive Hard Seltzer, Covington
- West Sixth, Lexington
- Wise Bird, Lexington
Previous years of the festival have provided samplers with over 150 beers to try from. Each brewery will set up a stand and allow festival goers to sample beers or ciders of their choice.
Lexington Fest of Ales
Date: 6-9 p.m., September 6.
VIP Pre-party: 5 p.m., Limestone Hall, Old Courthouse,
Location: Fifth Third Pavilion, 251 West Main St.
Tickets: $35 for general admission, $70 for VIP admission.
Online: lexfestofales.com.
