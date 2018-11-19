AP investigation: Medical device companies and doctors aggressively push spinal-cord stimulators as a safe antidote to the deadly opioid crisis in the U.S. and for relief of pain. But spinal-cord stimulators are more dangerous than many patients know.
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 2008 in favor of Medtronic, one of the world's largest medical device makers, set a precedent that has killed lawsuits involving some of the most sophisticated devices on the market.
More than 250 journalists in 36 countries representing more than 50 media organizations spent nearly a year examining the safety of medical devices, including how they are tested, approved and monitored by regulatory agencies.
Spinal-cord stimulators are a fast-growing medical device. The global market has exploded from $300 million in 2001 to nearly $2 billion in 2017. The United States is the biggest market as the device is being pushed as an antidote to the opioid crisis.
