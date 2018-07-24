First lady going on road for ‘Be Best’ children’s campaign

FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, first lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Melania Trump will receive a briefing on neonatal abstinence syndrome when she visits a Tennessee children’s hospital on July 24. The first lady’s visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville, is tied to her “Be Best” initiative. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Andrew Harnik AP