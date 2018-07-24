A’s opening day starter Graveman to have Tommy John surgery

FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Oakland Athletics’ Kendall Graveman delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees in New York. Graveman will have Tommy John surgery. A’s manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday, July 24, that Graveman’s surgery will be performed by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. Melvin didn’t know when the surgery will be. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) Frank Franklin II AP