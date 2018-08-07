Marquette forward Tori McCoy seeks kidney transplant

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, then-Ohio State’s Tori McCoy, top, defends as Western Kentucky guard Kendall Noble (12) shoots during a first round game of the NCAA college women’s basketball tournament, in Lexington, Ky. Tori McCoy hates having to watch Marquette practice from the sideline. For now, the Ohio State transfer must concentrate on her health. The junior forward needs a kidney transplant after being diagnosed with a rare disease. (Austin Anthony/Daily News via AP, File) Austin Anthony AP