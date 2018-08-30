Student with hepatitis A reported at Anderson County school

A student at Anderson County High School has been diagnosed with a case of hepatitis A, according to media reports.
The school system confirmed the hepatitis A case to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The school is going through a deep cleaning process and has sent a letter to the families of anyone who may have been in close proximity to the infected student, the news station reported.
The viral infection can cause fever, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Signs of infection can include dark urine, jaundice, and abdominal pain.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health has identified more than 1,400 cases of hepatitis A in the state since Aug. 1, 2017. The department declared a statewide outbreak of the viral infection last November.
Anderson County had seen about 6 cases of the infection between Aug. 1, 2017 and Aug. 18, 2018, according to the department of public health. Fayette County has had about 7 cases in that time period, which is relatively low compared to places like Jefferson, Carter and Boyd counties, which have each seen over 100 cases, according to the department.
Starting this year, students in Kentucky were required to be vaccinated against hepatitis A.
Comments