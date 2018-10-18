93 women accuse former USC doctor of sex abuse

Ninety-three women are suing the University of Southern California, alleging they were sexually harassed or abused by a campus gynecologist.
They're the latest to contend that USC ignored decades of complaint against Dr. George Tyndall, who retired last year.
USC says it's aware of the lawsuits and will seek what it calls "a prompt and fair resolution that is respectful of our former students."
Altogether, about 500 students and former students have accused Tyndall of making inappropriate remarks or groping them under the guise of performing exams.
Tyndall has denied any wrongdoing and hasn't been charged with a crime, although police and prosecutors are investigating.
At a news conference Thursday, attorneys also called on the California attorney general's office to investigate how USC handled complaints against Tyndall.
Comments