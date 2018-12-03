Vaccines planned for Lexington-area Applebee’s workers after Hepatitis A diagnosis

Staff members at some Lexington-area Applebee’s restaurants will receive vaccinations after a worker at a Winchester location was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
The Clark County Health Department warned on Nov. 30 that customers who ate or drank at the Applebee’s on West Lexington Avenue in Winchester between Nov. 14 and Nov. 25 could have been exposed to the infectious disease.
The person who was infected did not work while showing symptoms and has not been back to work since being diagnosed, Mike Muldoon said in a statement. Muldoon is president of RMH Franchise Holdings, which owns the Winchester restaurant, the Applebee’s at 1761 Sharkey Way in Lexington and several other Applebee’s restaurants in the area.
RMH Franchise Holdings owns several Kentucky Applebee’s restaurants, including locations in Nicholasville and Georgetown.
“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority,” Muldoon said in a statement. “When we learned that one of our team members at the Winchester, Ky., location was diagnosed with Hepatitis A, we immediately began our collaboration with the Clark County Health Department.”
The Winchester restaurant was temporarily closed and sanitized by a cleaning company after the employee was diagnosed, Muldoon said.
Vaccinations are being planned for all workers at Applebee’s restaurants in the Lexington area owned by RMH Franchise Holdings.
A Hepatitis A outbreak in Kentucky that began in August of 2017 has infected 2,865 people, hospitalized 1,476 and killed 18 people, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A include stomach pain, fatigue, nausea and jaundice, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
