FDA: Throw out some candy after Kentucky shop’s employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

The Food and Drug Administration is advising people to toss out some types of candy bought recently from a well-known Kentucky shop.
On Nov. 27, one of Bauer’s Candies employees was diagnosed with Hepatitis A and an FDA investigation began. Bauer’s, based in Lawrenceburg, makes marshmallows dipped in caramel, called Modjeskas.
An alert was released by the FDA Thursday advising customers to throw out any Bauer’s Candies chocolate or caramel Modjeskas bought since Nov. 14. The alert said the risk of being infected with Hepatitis A from the candy is low and the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “are not aware of any cases of Hepatitis A related to consumption of these candies.”
After the alert was released, Bauer’s Candies owner Anna Bauer said the warning should only apply to candies sold between Nov. 16 and Nov. 23, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.
“Once notified that the employee was ill, Bauer’s voluntarily shut down, discarded any candy that was left and sanitized the building using FDA Protocol,” Bauer told WKYT. “I have already been reaching out to customers that received candy during that time and will continue to do so with instructions on replacement of candy or credits.”
An outbreak of Hepatitis A began in August of 2017. Since it began, 2,865 have been diagnosed with the viral liver infection, 1,476 have been hospitalized and 18 have died, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Symptoms of Hepatiatis A include jaundice, stomach pain, low appetite and fatigue, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The FDA is recommending people who ate Bauer’s Candies bought after Nov. 14 consult with their healthcare providers to determine if a vaccine is warranted.
Health officials recommend the Hepatitis A vaccine and thorough hand washing as ways to avoid contracting the infection.
