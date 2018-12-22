Colorful cast of cooperators put the heat on El Chapo

This photo combination shows three former associates of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman who are now cooperating with the United States Attorney's Office in Guzman's prosecution. From left are Tirso Matinez Sanchez, Pedro Flores and Jorge Milton Cifuentes Villa. (U.S. Attorney's Office, Matinez Sanchez; U.S. Marshals Service, Flores; Ariana Cubillos, Cifuentes Villa)