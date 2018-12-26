‘Tech addicts’ seek solace in 12 steps and rehab

In this Dec. 9, 2018 photo, a 27-year-old self-described tech addict poses for a portrait in front of a video game store at a mall in Everett, Wash. He asked to remain anonymous because he works in the tech industry and fears that speaking out about the negatives of excessive tech use could hurt his career. "If we get to a point in the tech industry where I can use my name and show my face in cases like this, thence've gotten somewhere. That'll be a turning point." Martha Irvine AP Photo