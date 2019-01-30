Cuomo ‘health homes’ initiative aims to reduce asthma

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has a new plan to reduce asthma and asthma-related illnesses.
The Democrat is proposing a pilot program called "Healthy Homes" that would provide help to 500 low-income families living in areas with the highest rates of asthma-related illness.
The families would receive help to reduce environmental factors that can worsen the condition. Assistance could come in the form of asthma-friendly cleaning kits, mattress and pillow covers or help improving a home's energy efficiency, ventilation and heating.
State health officials say reducing rates of asthma complications will result in fewer missed work days and emergency room visits.
To be eligible, families would need to receive Medicaid.
Cuomo included the proposal in his state budget recommendation, which must be approved by lawmakers.
