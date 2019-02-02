Tennessee’s legislative leaders talk top issues for 2019

Tennessee lawmakers are set to tussle for months over the state's criminal justice and education systems, sports betting and medical marijuana, and hot-button topics ranging from guns to abortion.
The Republican-supermajority General Assembly is finally digging into its workload now that Republican Gov. Bill Lee has taken office and has begun getting acclimated.
New House Speaker Glen Casada and returning Senate Speaker Randy McNally will lead a Legislature with 28 new House members and five — but soon to be six — freshman senators.
Their main task is crafting a state budget expected to be about $37.8 billion. Revenue is expected to increase at a rate of 2.7 to 3.2 percent during the budget year that starts in July.
