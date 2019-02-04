EU inspectors visit Poland after meat exports from sick cows

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, May 4, 2002, a herd of cows is moved from pasture to a farm for milking near Krakow, Poland. About 2,500 kilograms (5,500 pounds) of meat from sick cows who were slaughtered illegally in Poland has been exported to 10 other European Union countries, according to an announcement Thursday Jan. 31, 2019, by Pawel Niemczuk, Poland's top state veterinary official. Czarek Sokolowski, FILE AP Photo