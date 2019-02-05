Arizona facility temporarily closing after 4th dolphin death

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, a trainer feeds a dolphin a fish at Dolphinaris Arizona in Scottsdale, Ariz. After the death of a fourth dolphin, the Phoenix-area aquatic facility announced Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, that it will temporarily close for a reevaluation by an outside panel of experts. Officials with Dolphinaris Arizona said the voluntary closure will start Friday and there isn't an immediate timetable for reopening. Matt York, File AP Photo