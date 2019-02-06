New Lexington Clinic building will open by fall, 2020

Lexington Clinic’s new building will be modern, airy and open in late 2020, according to a news release from the multi-specialty medical practice.
Lexington Clinic officials broke ground Wednesday on the new building, which will replace the current Lexington Clinic flagship building at 1221 South Broadway.
Andrew Henderson, Lexington Clinic’s chief executive officer, said that the clinic is “proud to have been a part of this great community for nearly 100 years, and we are excited to reinvest and recommit to continue serving our patients.”
The current building, open since 1957, will remain open and functional until the new building opens, according to a Lexington Clinic press release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Lexington Clinic was founded in 1920 and is Central Kentucky’s oldest and largest group practice. The clinic has nearly 200 providers and serves more than 600,000 patients each year at its 25 locations.
Comments