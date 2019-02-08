Officials: 68 pounds of Ohio medical marijuana sold thus far

Ohio officials say 68 pounds (31 kilograms) of medical marijuana has been sold since a handful of dispensaries opened in the state in mid-January.
The Blade reports Commerce Department official Mark Hamlin says the cost for all that pot comes to around $500,000. That's an average of $460 an ounce, more than half the price for an ounce of platinum, which stood at $814 on Friday.
Around a half-dozen of the 56 dispensaries granted licenses have opened thus far.
People with one of 21 qualifying conditions can buy medical marijuana with a physician's recommendation. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 17,000 people have received recommendations to buy medical pot.
Only marijuana buds are currently available at dispensaries. Hamlin says other cannabis products should be ready for sale in March.
