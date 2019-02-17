Southwestern Washington measles case count grows to 61

CORRECTS SPELLING OF ABEL, NOT ABLE - One-year-old Abel Zhang cries as he receives the last of three inoculations, including a vaccine for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR), at the International Community Health Services Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Seattle. The boy's tears lasted only a few moments after he received the shots. A recent measles outbreak has sickened dozens of people in the Pacific Northwest, most in Washington state and, of those, most are concentrated in Clark County, just north of Portland, Oregon. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the outbreak last month. Elaine Thompson AP Photo