2 new confirmed measles cases in southwest Washington

Officials say two new suspected measles cases have been identified in a measles outbreak in southwest Washington.
Clark County Public Health officials said Saturday that the cases bring the number of confirmed patients to 70 people.
Most are young children under age 10 who were not vaccinated.
Multnomah County which is home to Portland, Oregon, has identified four people with measles and one who could have measles. One man in King County, which is home to Seattle, also had measles.
Clark County Public Health Officer Dr. Alan Melnick says 21 days without a new case must pass before the outbreak could be considered over.
