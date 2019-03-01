Las Vegas Sands said in ‘good hands’ as CEO battles cancer

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chief Executive and Republican mega donor Sheldon Adelson, stands as he is recognized by President Donald Trump during a Medal of Freedom ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Casino magnate and GOP donor Adelson is not in good health and has not being at his company's offices in Las Vegas since around Christmas Day. Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Attorney James Jimmerson told the court the condition of the 85-year-old billionaire is dire. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo