Parents of dead West Point cadet retrieve his sperm

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point shows West Point Cadet Peter Zhu who died on Feb. 28, 2019 of injuries he sustained while skiing on Feb. 23 at Victor Constant Ski Area on the academy grounds. The parents of Peter Zhu have received a judge's permission to retrieve his sperm for possible artificial insemination. (U.S. Military Academy at West Point via AP) AP