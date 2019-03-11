Washington County refurbishing space for crisis unit

Work is underway on Washington County's Crisis Stabilization Unit, and state officials have done a preliminary inspection.
"I can say without hesitation that they have hit a home run," Kathryn Griffin, justice reinvestment coordinator for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, said Friday. "It's a perfect spot. It's going to be quick and way less expensive to renovate than the other locations they've looked at. It's an outstanding structure for the purpose."
The crisis stabilization units are meant to keep some people with mental health issues out of the criminal justice system. Law enforcement officers will take people who have committed low-level, nonviolent crimes to the units instead of county or city jails, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Washington County has earmarked $250,000 to renovate the old juvenile detention center, the longtime home of the county's Department of Emergency Management, for the unit.
The state has set aside operating money for units in Washington, Sebastian, Pulaski and Craighead counties. The units in Sebastian and Pulaski counties opened in 2018. The Craighead County Quorum Court appropriated about $700,000 in January for its facility. The state money doesn't cover construction costs.
Brian Lester, Washington County attorney, said the renovation should be done within a few months and opened by mid-June. After the work is done there will be another state inspection, Lester said.
Griffin said the Department of Human Services will work with Washington County during the renovation. She said items likely will need to be changed or corrected.
"Pulaski County had some problems with cameras, I think it was, before they opened," Griffin said. "For the most part, DHS will help them identify things that need to be done."
The 16-bed unit will be welcomed by area law enforcement agencies, Springdale Police Chief Mike Peters said. Peters said Lt. Derek Wright with Springdale has been responsible for much of the training done by local law enforcement agencies in advance of the unit opening. Peters said the training is critical, as is having a facility to handle people in mental health crises.
"We had a lady just recently who was having problems," Peters said. "We spent eight hours with her, trying to find a place where she could get help. The training is to help the officers determine who is a suitable candidate to go to the CSU. We deal with people in crisis every day. Every day. We're very excited about the facility opening."
Wright said the 40-hour training helps officers develop skills to deal with individuals with mental health problems. He said in other parts of the country such training and the availability of facilities to provide help has been shown to decrease the rate of injury to officers and the use of force by officers. Officers who receive crisis intervention training feel much more confident when dealing with people with mental health issues, he said.
Wright said more than 125 officers from the four-county service area, which is Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll, have completed the training.
Ann Harbison,Washington County justice of the peace for District 14, said she's glad to see the project receive state approval.
"I'm pleased they were able to get up here that quickly," Harbison said. "It means we can get on with the work and get the facility open."
