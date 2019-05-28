Prosecutors want Florida massacre suspect’s medical records

School shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears for a hearing at the Broward Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Cruz, who faces the death penalty if convicted, is accused of killing 17 and wounding 17 in the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Susan Stocker

Prosecutors are seeking mental health and medical records of the former student charged with last year's Florida school massacre.

Prosecutors will ask Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Tuesday to order a psychologist and an orthopedic clinic turn over Nikolas Cruz's records.

Psychologist Daniel Mauer treated Cruz before the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors say they should have access to his records because Cruz told deputies that voices told him to kill people. They want to see if Cruz ever claimed that during sessions with Mauer.

The orthopedic clinic treated Cruz for a broken arm shortly before the shooting. Prosecutors want to see if any treatment he received could have affected his mental health.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The 20-year-old Cruz has pleaded not guilty.