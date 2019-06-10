Care facility ordered to pay $500K in wrongful death suit

A judge has awarded more than $500,000 to the family of a quadriplegic man who died from complications from an injury he suffered inside a Montana care facility.

The Billings Gazette reported Sunday that Advanced Care in Billings was ordered to pay the amount in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of 62-year-old Kevin Duecker who died in November 2017.

According to court documents, a physical therapist violated the facility's policy when she failed to use a mechanical lift to move Duecker in January 2014.

The therapist struggled to carry him, causing a fracture to Duecker's hip after weight was put on his left leg.

Advanced Care CEO Judi Powers says the company did not admit to any liability in the ruling. She declined further comment.