This biblical commandment doesn’t play well in the 21st century and here’s why.

My faith was formed within two Protestant traditions — Baptist and Pentecostal — that place a premium on Scripture as the foundation for our beliefs and practices.
When I say Scripture, I mean primarily the New Testament. The Old Testament, or Hebrew Bible, carries less freight.
And when I say authoritative, I mean authoritative — in theory. Because a good deal of what the New Testament actually says is rarely mentioned, much less followed, even by the more bellicose of us as we insist on the Bible’s divine inspiration.
Indeed, to suggest that certain parts of New Testament should be obeyed today could set off a firestorm in some churches, not to mention in secular society.
I was reminded of this lately during my congregation’s Wednesday evening adult Bible study. We’re working our way through the epistle of 1 Peter.
A big chunk of that book is made up of the author urging Christians to submit to others in all areas of life. In this, St. Peter echoes almost identical directives from St. Paul in his letters such as Ephesians and Colossians.
Peter commands Christians to obey willingly the king and other governing authorities. We should not only obey but truly honor them, he says.
The king and authorities of Peter’s day were foreign, pagan, ruthless Romans who had occupied his country. Next, he says servants should submit to their masters, including those who treat them harshly.
“For this finds favor (with God),” he explains, “if for the sake of conscience toward God a person bears up under sorrows when suffering unjustly.”
He reminds us that Jesus, the most innocent of all, endured torture and execution without a word of protest. We ought to imitate him, Peter says.
Wives, he continues, should submit to their husbands, even if the husband is an unbeliever who doesn’t respect their faith.
Similarly, husbands should deal humbly with their wives. Women had essentially no status in ancient society, but Peter says men should recognize they are fully equal in God’s sight; the Lord won’t answer men’s prayers if they disrespect women.
“To sum up, all of you be harmonious,” he says. “Sympathize with each other. Love each other ... Be tenderhearted, humble in spirit. Don’t repay evil for evil or insult for insult. Instead, pay them back with a blessing. That is what God has called you to do, and he will grant you his blessing.”
As our Bible study group discussed this, I squirmed.
We should honor a hostile, pagan king? We should try eagerly to please a tyrannical slave-owner—or a modern-day boss — who’s flogging us without cause? A woman should submit to her husband? A husband should bow to his wife?
How utterly un-American! One guy in our study group expressed what I imagined all of us were thinking.
“If our ancestors had obeyed Peter, there would’ve been no Revolutionary War,” he said. “There’d be no United States. We’d all still be Tories, obeying the monarchy.”
And there would have been no abolitionist movement, I added silently. No civil rights movement. No women’s movement. No nothing.
How would we have gained our cherished freedoms?
Someone in our group pointed out that early Christians’ options were quite limited. They didn’t live in a democracy. They didn’t get a vote. They were consigned to society’s margins and occasionally persecuted. They had to function within the status quo. They had no choice but to genuflect to despots. Peter was telling them to make the best of a bad situation.
Maybe that’s accurate. By comparison, we’re lucky. We possess the constitutional right, and arguably a spiritual duty, to oppose injustice.
Still, I fear there’s another way of looking at this. One I don’t like, frankly.
To me, Peter and Paul seem also to be saying something greater than “go along so you can get along.”
Echoing Jesus, they believe the biggest threat to our spiritual development is not external bullies, but our own fallen, murderous egos.
To them, only by sacrificing our out-sized self-regard can we ever find true liberty. By choosing to prefer and serve others we will set ourselves free.
By focusing more on a perfect heaven to come than on this life’s unfairness, we create a foretaste of heaven within our hearts — somehow the pangs of this world lose their sting.
I don’t know where the proper balance is for 21 st Century Christians.
Like nearly every other U.S. citizen, I treasure my rights. I demand to be treated justly. I want others treated justly, too.
Yet, I can see, as if from afar, that Peter and Paul knew a sublime secret.
They believed an even deeper freedom can result from choosing to deny our supreme importance, from selflessly serving some idiot who doesn’t deserve it and won’t appreciate it.
If we, with full knowledge of what we’re doing, bless the unlovely, then we paradoxically become masters — of our own soul-strangling egos.
That might be the most profound freedom there is. Freedom from ourselves.
Not that I’ve experienced it. I speak theoretically here.
