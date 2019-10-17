Central KY priest removed from training, church posts amid adult seminarians’ allegations

Alan Carter Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church's Facebook

A priest in charge of recruiting and training other priests for the Catholic Diocese of Lexington has been suspended after two adults made allegations of inappropriate contact, the diocese said.

The Rev. Alan Carter, the vocations director for the Lexington diocese, will no longer exercise public ministry, said a diocese spokesperson.

In addition to serving as vocations director for the entire diocese, Carter was the pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Danville. In a Tuesday letter , Bishop John Stowe accepted Carter’s resignation from the Danville church.

“The diocese received two successive allegations against Father Alan Carter, both involving adult seminarians,” said Don Clemmer, the communications adviser for the Lexington diocese. “Both allegations were deemed credible immediately.”

The first allegation dated back to the time Carter was ordained about seven years ago, Clemmer said. The allegation, which the diocese learned of last month, led to Carter’s removal as vocations director and psychological evaluations.

A second allegation, “which cast the first allegation in an even more serious light,” prompted the diocese to suspend him from ministry, according to Clemmer.

In his Tuesday letter, Bishop John Stowe asked for prayer for healing.

“Please pray for those who have brought forth complaints, for Father Alan, the parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul, and all who are affected,” Stowe stated. “This is very painful for us all.”

Carter will begin treatment soon, and the two people who made allegations against the priest are in counseling, Clemmer said.

Clemmer is not aware of any criminal charges filed against Carter, he said.

Carter was a member of Cathedral of Christ the King before he entered the seminary, according to a press release after his ordination. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington and Lee University and studied at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana with an emphasis on counseling.

Anthony McLaughlin is the new priest of the Danville church, according to a newsletter.