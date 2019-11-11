‘Bonanza’ and beer: Why you won’t catch me asking, ‘Is Christ is your personal savior?’

Getty Images

Recently I was reading a book about prayer when something the author said conjured up an earlier, uncomfortable period of my life.

Overall the book was fine and valuable — I even got a sermon out of it — but the writer seemed to have come from a branch of Christianity that places its emphasis on proselytizing, which is sometimes called witnessing.

She felt guilty because she wasn’t much good at this one-on-one evangelization, and a focus of her prayer life was seeking forgiveness for this shortcoming and asking God to help her get better at it.

This touched something in me that felt wistful and resentful at the same time.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

I was raised in the same tradition. There’s no way I can count the number of sermons I heard growing up about the importance of making converts.

We were taught to take to heart passages such as this from Luke’s gospel: “And the master said to the slave, ‘Go out into the highways and along the hedges, and compel them to come in, so that my house may be filled.’ ”

In my boyhood denomination, churches offered workshops on how to witness to “the lost.” Some congregations even set aside a night each week — for reasons I don’t know, it usually seemed to be Thursdays — when volunteers would go house to house in their neighborhood, knocking on doors to tell people about the Lord, in the same way I recently had strangers knocking on my door to urge me to vote for Steve Beshear or Matt Bevin. It was as if we thought Jesus was running for governor.

Even as a boy, I always felt bad about all this, for a couple of reasons.

First, it seemed embarrassing for both parties, the witnesser and the witnessee.

Nobody I knew in the church enjoyed knocking on the doors of total strangers. Mostly they did it because preachers guilted them into it.

Similarly, nobody liked trying to finagle every friendly conversation with a buddy about UK basketball around to the ultimate question: “Skeeter, have you met Jesus Christ as your personal savior?”

And I suspected the poor souls on the receiving end of those efforts were equally uncomfortable.

Probably the only thing less comfortable than knocking on a stranger’s door was having a stranger knock on your door, when you were laid back in your recliner, in your undershirt and pajama bottoms, with a cold beer in your hand (in my imagination, rank sinners always had a beer in their hand), dozing through a rerun of “Bonanza.”

What if they didn’t want to get saved? What if they already had some other faith they were happy with? What if they were happy having no faith at all? What if their kids were cranky and sick and they’d just gotten get them to bed?

I never doubted my fellow evangelicals’ motives, and still don’t. They were, almost to a person, genuinely good people trying to share genuinely good news.

I still believe that news: God loves you despite it all.

Yet I suspected we might be making more enemies than friends.

The second reason I didn’t like witnessing is that I was, and remain, an introvert.

It wasn’t just that I didn’t want to have stilted, uncomfortable conversations about God; a lot of the time, I didn’t want to have conversations at all. I preferred living within the silence of my own thoughts.

I had a grandfather who’d sit out in his backyard under an apple tree for hours, by himself, staring off into the distance. That was, and is, me to a fare-thee-well.

But here’s something I’ve learned over the decades. God made all kinds, including introverts.

He called all those who believe in him to be his witnesses. But there probably are as many ways to witness as there are disciples. We’re all unique.

If you feel led to knock on strangers’ doors, well, more power to you. Who am I to argue with what you feel God has called you to do?

Just don’t expect that everybody whose door you knock on is going to be thrilled to see you. And don’t think you’re likely to get me out there with you.

It’s not who God created me to be. I don’t mind a bit writing in the newspaper about what I believe (although I’m not really trying to convert anybody.) I don’t mind standing behind a pulpit and holding forth to the choir.

But I’m no good at awkward one-on-one confrontations. I’ve got friends I’ve had for 35 years and never tried to convert, and I’m sure not going to browbeat strangers.

Anyway, I’ve long since come to think the best way to spread the Good News is to live it.

Bless others instead of cursing them. Forgive those who treat you badly. Pursue peace with everyone. Show mercy and grace in a vengeful and judgmental world.

Do those things and you won’t need to knock on strangers’ doors. A few of them, at least, will seek you out. You’ll have become an evangelist without trying to be one.