How you can use human grace to forgive and leave a lasting impact on someone’s life

A couple of weeks ago I wrote on my favorite Christian doctrine: God’s grace.

As we approach Thanksgiving, I want to explore another kind of grace: human grace, when people demonstrate a level of kindness or forgiveness we have no right to expect.

There are a handful of incidents in my past that left me deeply ashamed.

When I was in eighth grade, I went out for the junior high basketball team. I was a pretty good football player but had never paid attention to basketball.

Not surprisingly, I didn’t make the team. The coach asked if I’d like to be a student manager instead. I knew that would get me out of my last period of classwork every day, so I agreed.

The head student manager was a kid in my grade I’ll call Tommy for the purposes of my story. He was a quiet guy, kind of awkward. I don’t think he had many friends, but I can’t say definitively.

While the basketball team practiced in the afternoons, we managers — there were three or four of us — were left mainly to our own devices, which isn’t a healthy situation for 13-year-olds.

I spent this free time tormenting Tommy. Every day. I bounced basketballs off his head. I called him names. I played pranks on him. I slapped him.

I hated bullies then as now, yet I became one. That’s a sad mystery. I offer no excuse.

One day Tommy broke down sobbing. Fifty years later, I remember the anguish on his face.

“Why can’t you just leave me alone?” he wailed.

That look on his face pierced my heart. I saw myself for what I was. As the writer William Maxwell put it, I learned that I was not to be trusted.

After that, I didn’t bother Tommy. I was too embarrassed to apologize. Instead, I ignored him.

Years passed. We graduated from high school. I moved away from our hometown, started another life elsewhere. Tommy moved away, too. He faded from my memory.

Then I had a son, and my son started school. My boy was such a gentle, sensitive kid, and I’d think sometimes about how furious, hurt and vengeful I’d be if anyone mistreated him.

And that’s when I remembered Tommy. I felt that old shame roll through me. It was even deeper now because I understood the lasting price cruelties such as mine can exact.

This time, I couldn’t shake the guilt.

After much wrestling with my conscience, I decided to find Tommy. In those pre-internet days it wasn’t easy. Eventually I tracked him to an address in a large city.

So much time had elapsed. We were in our 30s. I didn’t know if I’d exaggerated my bullying in my own mind. I didn’t know if I’d minimized it. I didn’t know if what I’d done to Tommy had wounded him permanently. I didn’t know if he’d put it behind him and wouldn’t want to be reminded. I didn’t know if I was trying to help him or only trying to help myself.

I prayed for guidance.

I wrote him a letter. I don’t recall the exact words, but I recall the gist of it.

Tommy, you might not remember me, I said, but you and I were basketball managers together in junior high. I was incredibly mean to you. I still feel bad about it. My faith says I should make amends where I can. For this, I can’t make amends, but for whatever it’s worth, I apologize. I wronged you. I hope your life is happy and you are well. Paul.

Then for several days, I berated myself for having mailed the letter.

When Tommy’s reply arrived, my fingers trembled as I opened the envelope. I also recall the gist of what he wrote back.

Dear Paul, he said, it was good to hear from you. Sure, I remember you. There was no need for you to apologize, though. Nobody survives childhood without having done things he wishes he could take back, including me. We were kids. We grew and learned. I’ve got a great life, wonderful children and a wife who loves me. If it helps, I forgive you. But I never held it against you to begin with. Please don’t feel guilty anymore. Your friend, Tommy.

There are two sides to grace. At least two.

There’s God side. Then there’s our side.

It’s much harder for us to show grace than it is for God, because he is love personified and we’re brittle and bitter and frequently petty. Sometimes we can’t help bearing grudges. Sometimes maybe we deserve to bear grudges.

However, sometimes — only once in a while, I fear — some elevated soul happens into our path who’s capable of exhibiting the type of mercy God shows, the type that loves even those who’ve done him dirty, the type that declines to take into account a wrong suffered.

When that happens, it sticks with us. It helps us believe in the Lord himself, but also in our fellow man. Tommy has since gone on to his eternal glory. But 25 years after I received his reply, I continue to feel his grace more than I feel my sin.

I still marvel at his example.