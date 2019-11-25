Think you know someone? You truly don’t until you see them in this situation

Getty Images

This week we Prathers will celebrate the seventh birthday of my youngest and tiniest granddaughter, the one I call Doodlebug because, well, she’s no bigger than a bug.

She’s the fourth of five children, but the youngest girl. She can be rambunctious, as kids can, but mainly she’s the quietest of the five, the one you’d notice least.

She’s loving and affectionate to all living things (except occasionally her siblings), from kittens to grandparents. On Thursdays when I arrive to babysit the grandkids, she’s the first to run and hug me and the last to let go.

As I indicated, she’s always been small for her age. She’s got short blond hair and pale skin and freckles, and she looks fragile, as if she’d break in two if you squeezed her.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Looks can be deceiving. She taught me an important lesson this year about the error of judging what’s inside a person from looking at the outside.

One summer day, my daughter-in-law Cassie and the kids dropped off my son John at the Lexington airport, then returned home to Versailles. John was going on a business trip.

It was a sunny evening, and Cassie went out in the yard with the children. They live in a growing subdivision. Next door, a new house was under construction. Several of the kids ventured over to explore the concrete foundation rising from the dirt.

Soon Doodlebug came limping back saying she’d hurt her leg. She wasn’t joking. She’d somehow — it was never clear how — ripped an ugly gash down the inside of her right knee on a piece of rebar.

John was already on his plane. Cassie quickly arranged for a neighbor to keep the two boys. She texted various family members, telling us what had happened and asking for help, then loaded up the three girls and tore out for a Lexington emergency room.

My wife Liz and I rushed to the hospital. Cassie’s grandmother and uncle were already there when we arrived.

We took turns watching the two older girls in the lobby, but soon I got to go back to the ER room where Doodlebug was.

When I saw her, it shook me up. This was no ordinary boo-boo.

“Hi, Papa,” she said. “I hurt my leg.”

Her little knee looked as if somebody had hacked it open with a meat cleaver. The cut was several inches long, with the raw flesh splayed open. It was deep.

And there lay this tiny child with her leg half cut off — that’s how it looked to me — as calm as if she were on the sofa at home playing with her baby dolls.

There’s nothing wrong with showing fear. There’s nothing wrong with crying if you’re suffering. But she wasn’t doing either of those things.

A pediatrician and two assistants came in.

They irrigated the cut to clean away the grit. They gave Doodlebug shots in the wound itself to deaden the pain. They probed with instruments to see if the bones were exposed.

The whole time, this kid made not a whimper, and barely a wince.

When the doctor started to sew her up she at last turned to Cassie and said, “Mommy, can I play with your phone? I don’t like looking at my leg.”

She watched Barbie videos as the physician pulled stitch after stitch through her skin. I can’t remember how many stitches it took. A whole lot.

I said, “Doctor, you’re lucky this isn’t one of her brothers. It would take everybody here to hold them down and they’d still be tearing this ER apart.”

Without glancing up, the doctor said, “I probably shouldn’t say this, but little girls are almost always easier to treat than little boys. I don’t know why that’s true, but it is.”

I can’t testify to the truth or falsity of her observation. But it sure turned out Doodlebug was a warrior. A pint-sized stoic.

I think of that every time I see her now. I regard her differently, almost with awe.

She retaught me a lesson I’ve learned before but tend to forget: You never know who people are until you see them in a crisis. Trouble reveals the best — and worst — in us. Trouble doesn’t forge character so much as it uncovers character.

Doodlebug looks undersized and vulnerable. But I bear witness: she’s tough as a pine knot. Tougher than I am, for sure.

It’s always a mistake to judge others by how they look, or by any other stereotype.

Boys are brave. Girls are delicate flowers. We’ve got a million such suppositions, many of them unconscious. About white people, black people, yellow people, Christians, Jews, atheists, athletes, the frail, the rich, the poor, Trump supporters, liberals, rural folks, city dwellers, foreigners.

Truth is, every last person is an individual. And many are full of surprises.

The jock turns out to be an incurable whiner. The long-haired biker de-escalates a barroom argument instead of stoking it, and quotes Shakespeare in the process.

You just don’t know until things get rough. Then you find out who someone really is.