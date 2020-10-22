Even in elections, people are never our true enemies; the big battles are spiritual.

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

As we hurtle into the tumultuous final days before a presidential election—days about to get way more tumultuous than they are now, I predict—it might be good to consider our political contests from a spiritual perspective.

However this election turns out, there will be an awful lot of disappointed and outraged people furious with a lot of jubilant and self-satisfied people. This is not going to be a quiet, picturesque fall and winter.

One thing that’s always puzzled me about the earliest Christians is how little fury they wasted on the endlessly corrupt governments and politicians of their day.

Granted, these Christians may have considered political protests too dangerous. John the Baptist, after all, had been beheaded for criticizing a local potentate and Jesus was crucified by a makeshift coalition of hostile religious leaders and Roman administrators who saw him as a threat to the status quo.

Obviously, opening your mouth freely on religion, much less against political figures, could bring immediate, and dire, consequences.

Still, my reading of the situation is that those early Christians just didn’t regard earthly governments and officeholders to be the real problems. They saw the people who abused them and misused public offices as little more than symptoms of a much larger illness.

To them, the real contest wasn’t against human enemies. It was against far more sinister and malevolent forces. The real struggle was spiritual. Thus it had to be fought and won in the spirit realm.

Listen to St. Paul, writing to the early church at Corinth:

“For though we walk in the flesh,” he explained, “we do not war according to the flesh, for the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh, but divinely powerful for the destruction of fortresses.”

Sharper political slogans, a better man on Caesar’s throne or, for that matter, riots in the streets weren’t going to touch the crux of the issue. The problem ran deeper.

Paul similarly told the church at Ephesus:

“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”

The battlefield was not at the ballot box (and yes, I realize Paul didn’t get to vote on Caesars—I’m speaking metaphorically). The real battlefield was occurring where unseen spiritual forces fought for control of the Earth.

There’s a delightful story in the Old Testament that illustrates this principal. The prophet Elisha had enraged the foreign king of Aram, who wanted to invade Israel but found Elisha standing in his way.

So the king of Aram ordered his army to surround the city where Elisha lived, and take him captive or kill him.

Elisha’s attendant went outside one morning, saw this hostile force and panicked.

“Alas!” the attendant cried. “What will we do?”

“Don’t fear,” the prophet said, “those who are with us are more than those who are against us.”

Elisha prayed God would open his servant’s spiritual eyes, and when God did, the servant saw that “behold, the mountain was full of horses and chariots of fire all around Elisha.”

An angelic army was stationed there to fight on Elisha’s behalf.

There are many points a preacher can draw from this Bible story. But the main point is that when the attendant got new eyes, he understood the contest wasn’t what he’d previously seen with his normal vision, but was something on a grander, we might say, heavenly scale.

The king of Aram wasn’t the true enemy. He was merely a pawn. He was being used by nefarious forces of the spiritual underworld.

In the story’s final scene, God supernaturally delivers Aram’s army into the hands of the Israelites. Elisha commands the Israelites not to harm them, but instead to protect, feed and make friends of them.

I wish we in this country today, especially those of us who claim we’re believers in God—who by definition accept there are powers beyond our own domain—could have an experience like Elisha’s attendant had. I wish we’d get our eyes opened.

If we could see beyond our own noses, I suspect we’d discover the Republicans aren’t our real enemies. And neither is Donald Trump. And neither are the Democrats. And neither is Joe Biden. Or the Proud Boys. Or Antifa.

They’re pawns of forces greater than themselves. We’re all the objects of a titanic spiritual struggle.

If we recognized that, we’d perhaps be willing to love our misguided neighbors, to show them mercy, to comfort and feed them if necessary. Love is our greatest weapon in this conflict, and not far behind it come faith and prayer.

Who knows? We might even discover that God has stationed around us and our great land an army of angels driving horses and chariots of fire.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.