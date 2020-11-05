The Amazing Randi taught me an unexamined faith is not worth having

James Randi started out doing Houdini-style escapes, but eventually devoted his time to unmasking charlatans. Abramorama Films

I noted with nostalgia the Oct. 20 passing of James Randi, professionally billed as The Amazing Randi. He died in Florida at 92.

Randi was a famous stage magician and escape artist, an outspoken agnostic or atheist (depending on which day he was asked) and a proud debunker of the supernatural (although he disliked the term “debunker”).

It would be presumptuous to say I knew him, but I did interview him for my 1996 book “Modern-Day Miracles,” which explored contemporary accounts of miracles in Christianity and other faiths. Randi became part of a chapter called “Arguments Against Miracles.”

He’d spent much of his career exposing supposed psychics, faith healers, and televangelists such as Uri Geller, W.V. Grant, and Peter Popoff. Randi branded them as frauds and attempted to back up his claims with investigations and hard evidence.

In my interview, I asked him why, if religious faith was so at odds with science—that was another of Randi’s favorite topics—I kept happening across scientists and physicians who were devout believers in both God and miracles.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Postgraduate degrees in the sciences didn’t make people smart, he said; scientific training only made them educated. Universities didn’t issue guarantees that their students could actually use their training to logical ends.

That was Randi. He was smug, bombastic, a provocateur—and amusing.

It might strike you as odd, this coming from a Pentecostal pastor who believes in healing by faith and other supernatural manifestations, but I like contrarians such as Randi.

We habitual believers need those hardcore skeptics. Sometimes they’re heaven sent. They keep us honest. They keep us humble.

They force us to confront our contradictions and blind-spots. They definitely can be annoying, but that’s kind of their stock in trade—they’re here to needle and provoke.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

I’m not the first to observe that an unexamined faith is a faith probably not worth having.

Anyway, whether he was appearing on national television or submitting to an interview with the unknown likes of me, Randi was a character.

He was “bearded” and “gnomish,” in the description of his Washington Post obituary. Born in Canada, he’d been a child prodigy with a reputed IQ of 168, the Post said, “shy and often lonely. Ravenously curious and bored by rote classroom learning, he sought refuge in the Toronto public library, becoming largely self-taught.”

In childhood, he developed an interest in magic. He dropped out of high school days before graduation to join a traveling carnival as a junior magician, despite “a stammer and fear of speaking in public.”

Eventually, he toured with rock star Alice Cooper as an executioner who simulated beheading the singer at each performance. He performed at President Gerald Ford’s White House and appeared 32 times on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”

He created the Committee for the Scientific Investigation of Claims of the Paranormal, for which he gained the endorsements of astronomer Carl Sagan and science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. He won a “genius grant” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.

I must say, Randi and other skeptics—Lord knows I’ve encountered a regiment of them, although Randi was the most memorable—never did any damage to my soul.

Although we Christians quibble among ourselves over the finer points of our theology (baptism by immersion or sprinkling?), I continue to find the central articles of Christianity true, as do most Christians I’ve known, those who’ve tried to live those truths.

Anything true has little to fear from naysayers, no matter how barbed their examinations. Or, as I heard a guy put it long ago, the person with an experience is rarely at the mercy of a person with an argument.

If you feel threatened by someone picking at your beliefs, it could be those beliefs need a few holes poked in them. It might be you’re already burdened by doubts because some of your ideas are faulty and you just don’t want to face the obvious.

My quibble with Randi wasn’t that he questioned God or exposed charlatans. God is able to withstand our questions and charlatans should be called out.

My objection was that Randi extrapolated from the bad apples to the whole barrel. If one televangelist was crooked, he seemed to argue, then all faith leaders were. But we don’t assume that if one physician is a quack they’re all quacks. We simply find a better doctor.

Myself, I’d seen up close too many examples of empowered preachers and prophets and healers and lay people to buy Randi’s reasoning. There are crooks and fakes in every walk of life. That doesn’t make the truth any less true.

I thought then and think now that—ironically enough—Randi’s own logic was limited by his hostility and presuppositions regarding the supernatural. He called on all of us to open our minds, while keeping his mind bolted shut.

Be that as it may.

Having faith shouldn’t be the same as being blindly gullible. As Jesus put it, we’re to be harmless as doves, yet wise as serpents.

Skeptics can help us walk that fine line. They remind us that sometimes we all believe things that aren’t accurate, or believe in people not deserving of our confidence. They remind us it’s OK to use our brains, to question, to change.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.