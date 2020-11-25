As revered Lexington minister retires, ‘preaching prodigy’ will build on his foundation

Rev. Rodney McFarland is the new pastor of Bracktown Baptist Church, following the retirement of Rev. C.B. Akins. Bracktown Baptist Church

Few ministers have had the impact on Lexington and the state that the Rev. C. B. Akins Sr. has had.

During his 37 years as pastor of First Baptist Church Bracktown, Akins built a struggling congregation of 30 to 35 attendees into a thriving body that drew 400 to 550 worshipers on a typical Sunday.

He served terms on the Boards of Trustees at the University of Kentucky, Midway College and Simmons College of Kentucky, as well as a term on the Kentucky Board of Education. He’s a former state moderator of the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky, which includes more than 500 churches.

That’s just the short list. You name it, Akins, 70, has been part of it, particularly in the realm of education.

“Bracktown is known for education,” he said in a phone interview. “We do salvation—and education.”

The Bracktown congregation includes 15 to 25 members who hold earned doctorates, Akins said, and others who are working toward doctorates.

C.B. Akins Sr. Photo provided

His wife Roszalyn, the church’s long-time first lady, is a former Fayette County public school teacher. After retiring from teaching, she helped start the much-lauded Black Males Working Academy for minority boys. That academy served as a model for Fayette County’s first all-male college prep school, the Carter G. Woodson Academy.

Akins himself has multiple academic degrees from roughly a half-dozen institutions and has studied eight languages, from Czechoslovakian to Hebrew.

It’s not surprising, then, that when he began to consider retiring, he did what came naturally. He studied—this time privately, on how to pass the ministerial baton to a successor. He read books. He eventually developed a three-year plan to help the church to prepare for his leaving.

After some initial resistance to the idea of Akins leaving, the church embraced the plan. It formed a pastoral search committee, sent out a call for applications and winnowed down an outpouring of resumes. More than 200 ministers initially applied for Akins’ job, from as far away as Africa.

On Oct. 11, Akins preached his last sermon online. The same day, First Baptist Bracktown held a socially distanced election to choose its new pastor.

The Rev. Rodney McFarland Jr., 31, was named the church’s pastor-elect. He will be formally installed later.

He comes to Lexington from Mount Ollie Baptist Church, Inc., in Brooklyn, N.Y. McFarland, a Louisiana native, brings with him his wife, Falon, and their three children, ages 2 to 8.

The son of a Louisiana minister, he started preaching at 16 under the supervision of his dad. Even though he’s comparatively young, he’s already accrued 15 years of ministerial experience, including 10 years as a pastor.

Akins described him as “a preaching prodigy.”

McFarland, for his part, characterizes himself as a fan of boxing and football and an independent music artist who’s released two gospel singles.

“I’m just a servant of the Lord, a friendly person … a lover of people,” he said in a phone interview. He likes alliteration, he said, and in his new pastorate is favoring “l” words: he intends to “learn, live, love and lead in the community of Lexington.”

He hopes to continue the legacy Akins has built, while bringing his own gifts to the church. He and his family have relocated to Lexington and he preached his first official sermon on Nov. 15.

It could be a challenge trying to begin a new pastorate while the COVID-19 crisis is raging. Since March, the church has held its services online rather than in-person.

But so far McFarland’s new congregation has been terrific about such complications.

“Bracktown has a wonderful history,” he said, “and I am looking forward to embracing that history and building on it.”

Akins joked that for the congregation to vote in a 31-year-old to follow a man with four decades of experience could only mean one of two things.

“Either he’s extremely sharp, or I’m not hard to replace.”

Akins wasn’t much older than that when he took over at First Baptist Bracktown in 1983.

A Tennessee native, he had come to Lexington from his only previous pastorate, a small church in Western Kentucky with divisions so tumultuous that when he was hired he found uniformed police officers stationed in the sanctuary during services.

“That was my training ground,” he said.

He began considering the problems of retiring as he served a term as state moderator for the General Association of Baptists in Kentucky. He met pastors from across the state—and saw many older ministers hanging onto their jobs long after they’d lost their energy and perhaps their competence.

When he asked why they hadn’t retired, he found that commonly they didn’t have the financial resources.

“They’d retreat to saying, ‘There’s no retirement in the Bible,’” he said, which sounded as if staying on too long were a spiritual virtue.

He didn’t want to fall into that trap. Fortunately, First Baptist Bracktown had in the 1980s become dually affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, which has an excellent retirement program, and that made stepping down financially feasible.

“I wanted to leave while I was still an asset and not a liability,” he said. “The Lord told me that I needed to go and to plan it out.”

He intends to step completely out of the picture for a couple of months to give McFarland space to assume his duties and evaluate the situation. Then he’ll come back for another two or three months to help make McFarland’s transition easier, offer his expertise, make introductions. He might write a book on what he’s learned about retiring wisely.

For him, the biggest change so far in being retired is that in the past weeks he’s started turning off his cell phone when we goes to bed at night.

“I haven’t turned my phone off in 40 years.”

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.