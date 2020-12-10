J. D. Vance told a good tale, but it was his alone, not all of Appalachia’s.

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

I don’t think J. D. Vance is the devil. Never did.

I liked “Hillbilly Elegy,” Vance’s lightning rod 2016 memoir about growing up in blue-collar Ohio among a family that had migrated there from Eastern Kentucky and returned regularly to visit. Some Appalachians—including several of my friends—hated, hated, hated the book, and by extension, Vance.

They found the memoir condescending, and decided the author was a carpetbagger raised off up in Buckeye-land who’d taken it on himself to reinforce every demeaning Appalachian stereotype.

The controversy flared up again with the recent release of the film version of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard and starring Glenn Close and Amy Adams.

My wife Liz and I watched it the other night. It was a disappointment. I’m a fan of Howard’s other pictures, and Amy Adams is my favorite actress.

But I didn’t like the story-telling devices Howard and the screenwriter used. The movie tended to ramble and lurch all over the place chronologically, which was distracting and at times confusing.

Anyway, if somehow you missed the folderol in 2016 and 2017, when the book “Hillbilly Elegy” was atop the bestseller lists—and the op-ed pages—the narrative is that Vance grew up hardscrabble.

His grandfather was a recovering alcoholic. His grandmother packed a pistol, swore constantly and once, in a rage, set his grandfather on fire. His mother had been a star student in high school, but unraveled into an incorrigible, self-absorbed addict.

Somehow, Vance overcame. He joined the Marines, went to Yale Law School and became a principal in a venture capital firm. He happily married up.

I think Vance, given his personal history and his relative youth at the time he published his memoir (he was in his early 30s), told his own story, and perhaps part of Appalachia’s, as he’d lived them. He told the tale well. “Elegy” is a terrific read.

It’s not that he was wrong or that he’s a bad person. The rub was that his story, however true, wasn’t everybody’s story. Or the whole story. Nor could it possibly have been.

If there was a moral to his book, it was that if you want to badly enough, you can change your lot. You can pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Just pack your ditty bag, escape your crazy kin and get thyself up to New Haven, Conn.

Which, as I wrote several years ago, is a fine and productive philosophy—if you have bootstraps to pull yourself up by. If you have boots. If you have feet.

He told us what worked for him. I took him to be saying that if other poor people tried harder like he did instead of throwing up their hands in despair, they might do better.

Fair enough. I’m all for personal responsibility and pluck, both of which Vance seems to have by the truckload.

That said, it’s important to keep in mind that even in the same region or the same town or the same household, not everybody’s circumstances are the same. Nor are their options.

Vance largely overlooked the myriad social, political and cultural improvements that could help people who don’t possess his courage or didn’t enjoy his early advantages. While he came from a troubled family, he definitely got a leg up in other ways.

For example, he began with a huge dose of native intelligence—a high IQ, obviously. He had a grandmother who, despite her flaws, invested love, security and wisdom in him.

Lots of people don’t have even that much.

And some people, even given advantages similar to his, still can’t rise far on their own.

His mother lived in the same family he did, and she too was intelligent, but her life turned into a melodramatic train wreck. His sister seems to have become a decent, responsible adult. But she married modestly and clerked in a shoe store, which is a fine and respectable job, but it’s not up there with earning a law degree from Yale.

So Vance told his story. His mother’s and sister’s stories are far more common. Vance is to be admired. But he’s also a unicorn.

Pulling yourself up is important. Yet so are mentors, and social services such as food programs for the poor and pre-natal care and first-rate public education and access to healthcare and affordable rehab facilities.

Generally, escaping poverty and turmoil isn’t a matter of either-or. It’s not binary.

People are complex. The path out isn’t as simple as choosing between lefty social programs versus righty sermons on personal responsibility.

It’s both those things and then some. It’s learning to think critically. It’s religion. And DNA. And whether or not you’re troubled by mental illness. It’s nutrition. And the availability of jobs that pay enough to support a household. It’s a thousand things we can identify and a thousand more we can’t.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.