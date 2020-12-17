This COVID-19 Christmas, choose to be happy and recall fond memories of Christmases past

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

When the grandkids were little, there were several Christmas Eves when my son John and daughter-in-law Cassie came with the children to spend the night with us.

Typically they’d go first to another get-together with Cassie’s family. My wife Liz and I would attend our church’s Christmas Eve service. Then we’d rendezvous at our house.

Those are some of the sweetest memories I have. I remember John, clad in his bright holiday pajamas, sitting in a leather wingback chair reading “The Night Before Christmas” to the kids. There weren’t as many of the kids then. Now there are five.

We’d help the children set out cookies for Santa, and afterward they’d trundle off to bed. Pretty soon Liz and Cassie would follow them upstairs. John and I would sit into the wee hours talking and putting together toys. Or I should say, he’d put together toys, I’d talk.

The next morning, the children would rip through their packages. I’d cook a heaping breakfast for everybody: country ham, eggs, hot biscuits, gravy, boiled custard.

One Christmas my oldest granddaughter, Harper, who was 4, had slept with Liz and me. She woke up very early, but couldn’t wait to see what Santa had left. Liz and I got up with her. The three of us padded downstairs. The house lay dark and silent.

“I guess you’ll have to wait a bit more,” I told Harper. “Everybody else is asleep, and your mom and dad will want to see you open your presents. Let’s give them time to wake up.”

I sat on the sofa. Harper climbed into my lap and lay her head on my chest. She said she was cold. I wrapped my arms around her. Liz plugged in the tree.

We sat in the soft of glow of the lights for I don’t know how long, sleepy and blissful. I’ve never felt the embrace of the Christmas spirit more strongly than that morning, my little granddaughter snug on my lap, my wife beside me on the sofa, the rest of my family under my roof.

The recollection still makes me smile. I mentioned it recently to Harper in a text message, and she said she remembers that morning as well.

There’ll be none of that intimacy this year. COVID-19 has become the Grinch that stole our Christmas. I suppose we’ll drive to John and Cassie’s in the next few days, hand off our presents at the front door, pick up their presents for us. I’m hoping we can organize a Zoom meeting for Christmas morning.

I’m in nearly every high-risk category for coronavirus complications. Nine months into this pandemic, Liz and I remain largely in lockdown, waiting for the vaccine.

Our church plans a Christmas Eve service, but it will be outdoors, a drive-up celebration. We’ll all see one another from a distance, wave, go our separate ways. Better than nothing, but not our usual indoor, candlelit service.

Everything is different this year. Everything is harder. Everything feels lonely.

But Christmas exists within time, and everything affected by time is bound to change.

Actually, John, Cassie and the kids haven’t spent the night with us on Christmas Eve for quite a while, because the kids are growing and their family is developing its own rituals. Instead, they usually come to our place on Christmas morning. I still cook breakfast.

My grandson Hudson was born shortly before one Christmas. We were thrown off our schedule that year, too. I recall how discombobulated I felt.

Liz and I got up and gave each other presents. Then, on a whim, we went out for breakfast at the local Waffle House. I assumed we’d be the only customers there. I mean, who goes to Waffle House on Christmas morning?

It turned out a lot of people do. Maybe a lot of people are unmoored on every Christmas. We had to stand in line. And we had a surprisingly fine time, chatting with our server and our fellow customers, plates and cups clattering all around us, other people chattering. It wasn’t our normal holiday, but it was a good one.

I still remember Christmases with my own grandparents, more than a half-century ago. I recall the many Christmases with my mom and dad.

Time changes everything. Rituals evolve. People are there, and then they aren’t. You miss them, always. You grieve. You adjust.

Before we know it, this Christmas will have come and gone like the rest. We’ll have made still another kind of memory.

This Dec, 25, Liz and I will get up and open our gifts. I’ll fix breakfast for her. Then we’ll Zoom with John, Cassie and the grandkids. We’ll choose to be happy. At least we’ll make do. Take that, Grinch.

After all, this is one Christmas morning among many. Christmas exists within time—but it also exists within our hearts. We take each Christmas as it comes: the sublime, the tarnished, the discombobulated. Each can be holy in its own way.

God willing, by next year the pandemic will be conquered, the grandkids will be back in our house and we’ll hug them tightly to us for as long as they’re willing to endure it.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.