Ten questions to reflect on as we end crazy 2020 and enter a new year

For this last column of a dreadful year, I’m borrowing an idea from my wife Liz.

She teaches creative writing in Fayette County’s School for the Creative and Performing Arts. This fall she’s been forced by the pandemic to teach online. For their last assignment before the winter break, she gave her students a list of 10 questions to help them look back over the year, or at least over this unique fall semester.

Students were free to answer all the questions or only the ones that applied to them.

“Take what you can use and leave the rest,” Liz told them.

When she showed me her list, I thought these were questions we might all profitably ask ourselves in the waning days of 2020.

Self-reflection is always good for us; it helps us make sense of life, recognize our mistakes and learn to do better. But self-reflection seems especially important now.

Truths we used to take for granted—that no pandemic could trouble a country as advanced as ours, that our elections and the peaceful transfer of power between administrations were beyond reproach—have been upended. Many of us feel spiritually confused, even unnerved.

If you fall into that category, meditate on Liz’s questions. Thinking through them might help you recover some equilibrium:

1. What’s one farewell you need to make?

2. What’s one praise you’d like to give?

3. What’s one wish you’d like to grant?

4.What’s one mistake you want to make right?

5. What’s one dream you’re holding onto?

6. What’s one blunder you learned from?

7. What’s one joy that brings you happiness?

8. What’s one disappointment that hurt your heart?

9. What’s one anger you need to lay down?

10. What’s one hope that will carry you forward into the new year?

I won’t inflict all my 10 answers on you, but I’ll share a few to give you a flavor of how my mind is leaning at the moment.

What’s one praise I’d like to give?

I’d like to give two.

First, I’ve been awed during the pandemic by the heroic performances of our medical and public health professionals, who’ve worked night and day to treat the sick, track the disease and provide timely guidance to all of us. Thank you.

I’d include Gov. Andy Beshear in that group. Thank you, Governor. With a tender heart and endless patience, you’ve tried to protect us from ourselves, even as you were mocked, sued and hanged in effigy.

That so many people have ignored sound advice, or even responded hostilely to it, or tried to warp a pandemic to their own political gain, is disgraceful beyond excuse.

Second, I continue to be grateful for the ongoing patience of my church flock, who’ve stayed faithful through nine months of Facebook Live sermons and Zoom Bible studies. May you have stars in your crown.

What’s one dream I’m holding onto?

That there will come a day soon when I can pile one or two or five of my grandkids into my car and haul them to the candy store for treats and bring them back to our house for a sleepover.

What’s one joy that brings me happiness?

The discovery that Liz and I, both of us introverts who crave solitude, have managed to spend this much time together under the same roof, day and night, without divorcing or killing each other. Indeed, we’ve enjoyed remarkable peace and mutual support. We’ve gotten each other through this.

What’s one disappointment that hurt my heart?

Learning that so many among us apparently care so little about their neighbors that they refused to make any sacrifice—even something as small as wearing a mask or avoiding crowds—that could save another person’s life (not to mention their own).

What’s one hope that will carry me forward into the new year?

The hope that 2021 surely can’t be as crazy as 2020.

A student of Liz’s said that every teacher and every kid who eventually returns to in-person school will be a different person than they were when the schools were shut down in March. From now on, the student said, she’ll view her life as divided into two distinct parts: pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19.

That’s insightful. We’ve all learned things about ourselves and others we never knew.

Some of the things we’ve learned, we’d just as soon not have known, such as our vulnerability to forces beyond our control.

But happily, we’ve also seen some people—and occasionally, we pray, ourselves—rise to meet unprecedented crises with courage, faith and a glimmer of nobility.

May you have a healthy, prosperous New Year. God bless us, every one.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.