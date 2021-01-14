‘A compendium of common sense:’ From banking to eating, simple advice that young people need.

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

Given that we’re in the midst of not one but two national crises—the meltdown of our government during a presidential transition and an ever-worsening pandemic—it occurred to me you might be frazzled by the cyclone of non-stop terrible news.

You might need a break. I certainly do.

Here’s a bit of news that won’t stress you out. I’ve got a book to recommend to you. It seems to assume life will eventually return to normal.

Hardly a week passes without my getting unsolicited books in the mail from authors. I always feel bad about this, because clearly the writers are looking for publicity, and as an author myself, I’ve been there. Yet I don’t have time to read more than a fraction of the books I receive.

The books I do read often turn out to be inappropriate for my columns. They’re too academic for a newspaper audience. Or too narrowly sectarian. Or too generic. Or unrelated to my topic here, which is faith and spirituality. They’re not bad books, and a few are terrific. They’re just a bad fit.

So, when I received a copy of Mark Ledford’s “Simplified Success: 5 Keys to an Amazing Life,” I cringed. Before I’d even skimmed the table of contents, I’d started preparing excuses in my head with which I might let another author down gently.

My first wife, Renee, worked for Ledford, who is a regional president of Whitaker Bank. Renee always considered him both a good guy and a fine boss, and he and other bank employees were gracious to her when she was battling cancer. I hated to hurt his feelings.

Whew. I’m pleased to say I heaved a sigh of relief as soon as I cracked open “Simplified Success.” In fact, as I read on more carefully, I kept thinking, “I wish somebody had given me a book like this when I was 21. It would have saved me a world of woe.”

If you have an adolescent or young adult in your life, this would make a fine graduation or birthday or wedding gift.

It’s a short—125-page—compendium of common-sense Ledford, 58, has gleaned about everyday subjects that affect us all: balancing a checking account, living beneath your means, investing well, preparing for a job, eating wisely and growing spiritually.

It’s like sitting down with a wise parent or mentor who’s willing to guide you past life’s potholes without lecturing, judging or spinning off into esoterica.

Don’t know how to build a network of contacts for your career, or even why you should? Ledford tells you, gently offering tips to introverts who find that sort of thing especially intimidating.

Don’t know how to make money work for you rather than against you? He explains the miracle of compound interest and the importance of saving for rainy days and retirement.

Don’t know how to break the fast-food habit? He discusses how to pre-package your own balanced meals and keep them ready in the refrigerator, which solves the stress of last-minute cooking and lessens your impulse to grab something wicked at a drive-through.

In a phone conversation, Ledford told me he’d had a lot of interaction over the years with young people. He’s coached ninth-grade football, been a guest lecturer in high school and college classes, watched newlywed customers try to establish their households.

It worried him, he said, that so many of them appeared woefully unprepared. They unthinkingly threw away chunks of money on overdraft charges, for instance, or insisted on buying bigger houses and fancier cars than they could afford.

Many of them lacked basic nutritional knowledge that would help them stay healthy or a spiritual foundation that could see them through setbacks they would face.

When young people make big mistakes early on, he said, it becomes really hard for them to recover: “To get a good start in life, (you need) to get off on the right foot.”

That’s where “Simplified Success” came in. He got an idea to write a simple, straightforward book that might help younger folks avoid the pitfalls he’d observed. He’s been working on it about three-and-a-half years.

“The Lord gave it me,” Ledford said of the idea. He’s an experienced and serious Christian.

I can’t tell you whether or not the Lord gave him “Simplified Success,” but I will say it might serve as a godsend to some newly minted high school or college graduate who doesn’t have a clue.

Currently, the book’s not available on Amazon or in book stores. If you’d like a copy, or several, you can order directly from Ledford.

A single book is $18.00—which the author joked is only half the cost of a bank overdraft charge. Shipping is free. Ordering multiple copies gets you a progressive discount.

For further details, email Ledford at markledfordbooks@gmail.com or visit www.MarkLedfordBooks.com.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.