The Bible might be inspired, but that doesn’t mean your interpretation of it is

I take a back seat to no one in my love for the Scriptures, particularly the New Testament. Some people might know the Bible better than I do, or understand it more profoundly, but nobody loves it more.

I love it so much that for 40 years I’ve forged a career around studying, preaching and teaching it. In all this time, I’ve never grown tired of it. And I’m still learning.

Along my biblical journey, I earned a couple of academic degrees in English literature, so I’ve read a lot of books of all kinds. (Maybe too many for my own good.) But I’ve never encountered a book remotely as profound as the Bible. I’ve never found another one that could endlessly yield such fresh insights even after countless readings.

For all those reasons, I believe the Bible is a holy book, written under divine inspiration. It is, as one passage suggests, “living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword.” The words therein are more than mere words; in total, they comprise The Word.

Yet—it saddens me to admit this—no book has been more abused to evil purposes, more jaw-droppingly misunderstood or more misquoted. It’s frequently wielded as a social and political cudgel with which to beat down the very people it commands us to love, accept and shield.

I’ve been thinking about all of this lately while enjoying Margaret Nutting Ralph’s 2019 book, “Does the Bible Tell Me So?”

Ralph’s a fixture in Central Kentucky’s Roman Catholic community and formerly served as a long-time academic at Lexington Theological Seminary, where she directed the seminary’s Catholic studies program.

Her dozen-and-a-half books, most or all of which are about the Bible, have been translated into multiple foreign languages. Several of her volumes remain fixtures on my own bookshelf.

The concept of “Does the Bible Tell Me So?” is engaging. Ralph takes 11 controversial issues on which people often trot out the Scriptures to prove their point, and then discusses what the Bible actually says, and doesn’t, about those matters.

Does the Bible say slavery is moral? In a word: no, Ralph argues.

Does the Bible prove God created the world in six 24-hour days and that the theory of evolution is incompatible with Scripture? No again.

Does the Bible say Jesus loves you? A resounding yes.

And so on, through gay marriage and the mysteries of the Eucharist and the Second Coming.

The main problem with studying the Bible wisely is that it’s a complicated book. The reader starts from behind the eight-ball.

The Protestant version, the one I read, is made up of 66 shorter, autonomous books, which were written across multiple centuries in a variety of literary genres by a plethora of men who lived in ancient cultures wildly different from our own.

These shorter books were hand-copied individually in the ancient world, carried across the globe, edited and re-edited and re-re-edited by anonymous scribes, and translated to and from Hebrew, Greek and Latin—and eventually into English.

This convoluted process leaves much room for misinterpretation. Not surprisingly, even serious Christians of good will and honorable intentions disagree about what certain passages mean.

I’ve sometimes described the Bible as a spiritual Rorschach test—a reader’s interpretations reveal as much about the reader as about the print on the page.

For instance, I agree with 90 percent of everything Ralph says in “Does the Bible Tell Me So?” (And where we disagree, I might be wrong, given that she is likely smarter than I am and definitely possesses better credentials.)

But in one chapter, she examines what the Bible says about the importance of Mary. As a Catholic, Ralph argues that as the New Testament progresses its writers demonstrate a growing interest in Jesus’ mother. Yet, as a low-church Pentecostal, I interpret the biblical passages she cites quite differently than she does.

Same chapter-and-verse references. But we come away with opposite conclusions.

That’s how it often goes. If you lock 12 Bible teachers in a room and order them to solve a scriptural conundrum, they’ll eventually emerge with 13 opinions.

Ralph and I would agree, however, that the difficulties of studying the Bible don’t mean it’s not worth the effort. Just the opposite. The rewards far outweigh the headaches. The Bible’s life-altering spiritual insights have kept me plugging away at it for 40 years.

Maybe you’ve had bad experiences with the Bible. Many people have. Maybe an inept Sunday school teacher left you confused when you were a kid. Maybe a surly relative still uses the Bible to browbeat you for your supposed sins.

If so, let me suggest there’s a lot more to the Good Book than you’ve been led to believe. But unlocking its wisdom can take an open mind and some effort. You’ll need a modern translation, a well-written study guide or two and perhaps a friendly Bible study group.

That said, it’s well worth any work you put into it.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.