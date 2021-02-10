Embrace disagreements—political, social, marital—with true humility

Paul Prather Herald-Leader

In late January, I wrote a column proposing that faith ought to be tempered with much humility. After all, I said, whatever we believe, it might be wrong.

A reader sent me this: “I agree we should all be humble and not know-it-alls. But you go too far in saying ‘whatever you believe—you just might be wrong.’ I believe Jesus is raised from the dead, & (in) justification by faith. Are you saying these Biblical imperatives might be wrong, that the Bible might be wrong?”

In a word: yes. With all respect to my correspondent, that’s exactly what I’m saying.

Anything we limited, sinful, self-aggrandizing humans believe could be wrong. Even the resurrection of Jesus. Even justification by faith. Even the Bible.

I’m not for a moment arguing these things are wrong. I believe in them. I’m saying it’s within the realm of possibility they could be wrong.

As St. Paul observed, we all—including the saint himself—know in part; we prophesy in part; we see through a glass darkly.

The less humble we become about our beliefs, the more likely we are to drift away on the great sea of wrong-headed human suppositions. We’re all subject to errors and self-delusions. My dad used to say it’s possible to be both sincere and sincerely wrong.

“The opposite of faith is not doubt, but certainty,” Christian writer Anne Lamott observes in her book “Plan B.” “Certainty is missing the point entirely. Faith includes noticing the mess, the emptiness and discomfort, and letting it be there until some light returns.”

Lamott echoes a proposition by philosopher and Christian theologian Paul Tillich: “Doubt is not the opposite of faith; it is one element of faith.”

I’m not trotting out random quotes from a sort of doubters’ greatest hits. I’m pointing out that for many serious Christians from antiquity on, every tenet we hold dear can be to one degree or another suspect, if for no other reason than that we hold it. We’re always suspect.

We know what we believe. But the fact we believe it doesn’t make it a fact.

I believe the traditional propositions set forth in the Apostles’ Creed. My congregation occasionally has recited the creed as an affirmation of our shared tenets.

Yet my belief in that confession doesn’t guarantee that Truth (capital “T”) adheres strictly to that confession. We might not have the full story. When I recite the Apostles’ Creed, I’m professing things I can’t entirely understand. I know in part; I confess in part.

All the while, God remains vastly beyond your or my ability to comprehend him.

St. Augustine expressed it thus: “If you understand it, it is not God.”

If faith is a journey, it’s a journey in which we’re often lost amid and overcome by mystery. We have more questions than answers. Like Abraham, we can’t know where we’re headed or how we’ll get there or how we’ll even recognize the destination if we arrive at it. We learn as we go. We turn left here, backtrack there, stumble forward again.

Doubt is an essential part of our spiritual growth along that uncertain road. Doubt keeps us honest. It keeps us open to new information.

Mainstream scholars such as N. T. Wright and W. E. Vine have noted that the Greek word used in the New Testament for faith (“pistis”) didn’t primarily mean subscribing to a list of theological propositions.

Instead, “pistis” referred to a pledge of fidelity, a personal surrender, as well as the conduct inspired by such an abject surrender.

That is, a person of faith isn’t one who knows and confesses the right answers, but one who’s willing to abandon himself to the pain of not knowing. It’s one who swears allegiance to God and then is willing to be led wherever the Lord wills.

A person of faith recognizes how pitifully little she knows for sure, yet sets out on the journey anyway, trusting that the God who’s greater than she is will guide her.

This understanding of the cosmos could have beneficial applications for everyone, religious or not. It could prevent most personal and societal conflicts.

What if we approached dilemmas of all sorts—political, social, marital, economic—from a place of real humility? From a deep sense of our limitations and lostness, rather than from the smug assurance we already possess the truth for everyone?

Imagine how much we might learn from one another, and from God, who the Bible says opposes the proud yet gives grace to the weak.

Instead, we want our adversaries to humbly acknowledge they could be mistaken while simultaneously recognizing how right we are.

It would serve us well to approach differences of opinion with the thought, “I know what I believe. I believe it with all my heart. But I could be wrong.”

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.