Popular teacher Beth Moore leaves Southern Baptists, causing eyes to pop

When Bible teacher Beth Moore announced recently she was leaving the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC), it raised eyebrows across the nation, including among the national media.

Until her announcement, Moore, 63, had been unquestionably the most visible woman in the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

Depending on your own religious orientation, you may or may not have heard of her, but the Texan is a mega-force among white Christian conservative women. Her books are bestsellers. Her Bible conferences are held in stadiums. She runs what the Washington Post called “a $15 million ministry that is wildly popular.”

She’s a household name within a huge religious subculture.

Writing about Moore’s departure from the SBC in Theweek.com, Bonnie Kristian estimated that one in every 20 Americans is a Southern Baptist. And Moore’s appeal isn’t limited to Baptists. Multiple women in my independent Pentecostal congregation are fans, including my wife, who isn’t even a conservative.

Prominent Southern Baptist men, including President Albert Mohler Jr. of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, have for some time aimed a campaign of snark and smackdown talk at Moore. For starters, they hate the idea of women teachers and preachers generally, especially if those women presume to teach or preach to men.

Moore’s handled these repeated and often petty insults with an admirable grace the men don’t deserve (but that’s what grace is, right?). In part, I assume, to accommodate such guys, Moore has marketed her ministry as an outreach to women.

Still, she’s been pilloried as a heretic and, maybe worse to some Southern Baptist leaders, as a liberal. (For the record, there is no known universe in which Moore could be justly classified as a liberal. Or a heretic.)

The Religion News Service described her as “supporting Southern Baptist teaching that limits the office of pastor to men alone and cheerleading for the missions and evangelistic work that the denomination holds dear.”

But after 30-plus years as a Bible teacher, Moore has had it with the SBC. She’s done.

She’ll continue teaching. But she’s no longer going to be a Southern Baptist. She also ended her long-time partnership with Nashville-based LifeWay Christian Resources, a Southern Baptist publishing house.

“For Moore,” wrote Bob Smietana of the Religion News Service, “the Southern Baptist Convention was her tribe, her heritage. Her Baptist church where she grew up in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, was a refuge from a troubled home where she experienced sexual abuse.”

Her most recent problems with the SBC may have started with one Donald J. Trump. In October 2016, Moore—again, a survivor of sexual abuse—read the transcript of the “Access Hollywood” tapes, where Trump boasted of making uninvited sexual advances on women.

In Smietana’s retelling, she expected Southern Baptist leaders “to be outraged, especially given how they had reacted to Bill Clinton’s conduct in the 1990s. Instead, she said, they rallied around Trump.”

When Moore herself spoke against Trump, sales of her books and tickets to her events “plummeted.”

At roughly the same time, charges of sexual abuse and misconduct among Southern Baptist clergy began to surface. To Moore, the response of the denomination’s leaders was tepid.

Yet when she joked on Twitter with a friend that she was going to preach in church on Mother’s Day, some of those leaders exploded in rage.

“We were in the middle of the biggest sexual abuse scandal that has ever hit our denomination,” she told Smietana. “And suddenly, the most important thing to talk about was whether or not a woman could stand at the pulpit and give a message.”

She was also grieved by what she saw as too many Southern Baptists’ preference for Christian nationalism and partisan politics over the Good News of Jesus Christ. She was bothered by white Baptist leaders’ open hostility to critical race theory, a controversy that has led multiple black pastors to depart the denomination.

In short, it wasn’t one thing that led Moore out, it was a confluence of things.

Whether you’re famous like Moore or an obscure back-bencher like most of us, leaving your spiritual home is tough. There are so many warm memories that bind you to a congregation or denomination, so many friendships with good people who never meant you harm.

Yet sometimes you must go, for your own sanity, for the sake of peace with others and for the sake of those who will stay behind.

People often evolve. Sometimes institutions don’t. The pain of staying becomes greater than the fear of moving on. Once you’ve left, what you inevitably find is that the Lord is waiting for you in your new home, too, just a little piece down the road.

